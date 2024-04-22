Rodland Real Estate, which operates across the archipelago, provides clients a private members portal with access to off-market properties. With the network Rodland has built over the years, the firm is particularly well-suited to aid newcomers to The Bahamas.

Broker Tim Rodland’s Rodland Real Estate, new luxury real estate brokerage, has officially entered The Bahamas market, the firm has informed Inman.

Rodland, who grew up to a Bahamian mother and a Brooklyn-raised father, has lived in The Bahamas full-time since 2007 and has been working in real estate since 2009.

Most recently, Rodland spent about 11 years affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas. After growing in his career, he felt that he had the experience and connections to build a boutique firm that could offer clients quality service and provide agents the specialized attention that he feels can be a bit more challenging for some of the island’s larger real estate brands to achieve.

“I think the difference with us is that we focus on service and attention to detail,” Rodland told Inman. “It’s important to make sure to put the client first … so training of our agents and staff is paramount, making sure they understand how best to service the client. I think it’s more about the focus of putting the client first and empowering the agent.”

Rodland said he currently has “a number of people” joining the firm, with several inquiries outstanding, but right now the focus is on finding the right people who understand the firm’s vision, rather than hitting a certain number of agents.

“We’re just making sure that our vision rings out there and making sure that we attract the right people,” Rodland said.

With the network Rodland has built over the years across the mainland U.S. and The Bahamas archipelago, as well as elsewhere across the globe, the firm is particularly well-suited to aid newcomers to The Bahamas who might either be relocating there or who are seeking to add a second or third home to their property portfolio.

The full-service firm operates throughout The Bahamas and specializes in the luxury communities of Lyford Cay, Old Fort Bay, Ocean Club Estates, Sandyport and Cable Beach, in addition to private islands.

Clients who work with Rodland Real Estate will also gain access to the firm’s private members portal, a password-protected portal that allows buyers and sellers to browse off-market, non-MLS listings priced at $2 million and up.

The relaxed lifestyle, beautiful environment, accessibility and an increasing number of luxury brands coming to the market have continued to drive attention to The Bahamas, Rodland said. Like many places in the U.S., inventory levels are relatively low compared to past years, but starting to gradually grow as consumers become more accustomed to the current socioeconomic environment and higher interest rates.

“We’re in a strategic location where you can be in South Florida in 30 minutes, in New York in two hours, Toronto in two-and-a-half,” Rodland explained. “We now have flights from LAX and San Francisco, so that’s really opened up a [new] market. We are a second- and third-home market for a lot of people, and with all the new hotels and brands that have come to the market, The Bahamas has just become evermore exclusive in attracting ultra-high-net-worth individuals and buyers.”

