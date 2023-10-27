No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.
Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.
Sitzer | Burnett: Live updates from the buyer-agent commission trial
The long-awaited Sitzer | Burnett commission trial is underway in Kansas City, Missouri, and Inman is covering it all live as it unfolds. Check back early and often for news, views, schedules and more.
Under their thumbs: The enigmatic homesellers behind Sitzer | Burnett
The plaintiffs in a class action antitrust suit challenging the real estate industry’s commission structure took to the stand Wednesday and Thursday to make the case that the practice of homesellers paying buyer agents is “unfair.”
‘Rabbit gets the gun’: The essential guide to Week 1 of Sitzer | Burnett
Big names, heated exchanges and the emergence of homeseller plaintiffs on the stand dominated the first week of the Sitzer | Burnett commission trial in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sitzer | Burnett judge refuses defendants’ request for mistrial
HomeServices of America attorneys filed a motion Wednesday requesting a mistrial in the Sitzer | Burnett trial, saying a video submitted a day earlier jeopardizes its chances for a fair trial.
Tom Ferry podcast video delivers fresh drama at Sitzer | Burnett trial
On Tuesday, plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Ketchmark played a video of a Tom Ferry interview with Allan Dalton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices that drew objections and threatened to derail proceedings.