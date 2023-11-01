This November, Inman offers a deep dive into the world of proptech and the state of the startups that are building the future now. We’ll also debut a brand new coveted set of awards, Proptech All-Stars, celebrating the entrepreneurs, VCs, and visionaries in the field. It’s Proptech Month at Inman.

The past year has seen unprecedented change and the early adoption of AI technologies that feel like the stuff of science fiction. With so much happening so quickly, it’s a good time to take a look at the latest and greatest technology that’s built just for the real estate industry.

It’s our first-ever Proptech Month at Inman, and we’re excited to bring you all the latest news you can use so that you can optimize your tech stack and streamline your operation.

Here’s what you can expect during Proptech Month:

  • Pulse questions (and reader answers) with a geared toward protech
  • Industry-best insights from Inman contributors who are leaders in the field
  • Tech reviews from Inman’s Craig Rowe
  • The latest trends in property technology
  • Profiles of the proptech leaders who are changing everything.

And don’t miss Inman’s Best of Proptech awards, highlighting the achievements of the companies and leaders leveraging technology to change the residential landscape.

Join us for all of the goodness as we chart a course to and through the future of real estate.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×