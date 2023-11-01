This November, Inman offers a deep dive into the world of proptech and the state of the startups that are building the future now. We’ll also debut a brand new coveted set of awards, Proptech All-Stars, celebrating the entrepreneurs, VCs, and visionaries in the field. It’s Proptech Month at Inman.

The past year has seen unprecedented change and the early adoption of AI technologies that feel like the stuff of science fiction. With so much happening so quickly, it’s a good time to take a look at the latest and greatest technology that’s built just for the real estate industry.

It’s our first-ever Proptech Month at Inman, and we’re excited to bring you all the latest news you can use so that you can optimize your tech stack and streamline your operation.

Here’s what you can expect during Proptech Month:

Pulse questions (and reader answers) with a geared toward protech

Industry-best insights from Inman contributors who are leaders in the field

Tech reviews from Inman’s Craig Rowe

The latest trends in property technology

Profiles of the proptech leaders who are changing everything.

And don’t miss Inman’s Best of Proptech awards, highlighting the achievements of the companies and leaders leveraging technology to change the residential landscape.

Join us for all of the goodness as we chart a course to and through the future of real estate.