Reels are a great place to both share content and get inspired! Following other fantastic agents who are producing quality content is the best way to get inspired to make your own. Who is out there publishing amazing content on Reels? Amy Cotney (@SweethomeAuburnAL on Instagram) from education to market highlights, there’s sure to be something in her library of reels to delight you.