Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

1. New commission lawsuit targets REBNY and 26 companies in NYC

From left: Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, SERHANT. CEO Ryan Serhant, RE/MAX CEO Nick Bailey and Pamela Liebman, CEO of The Corcoran Group. Getty Images

Homeseller Monty March filed suit in the Southern District of New York Wednesday, alleging REBNY rules in Manhattan kept commissions high and violated state and federal antitrust laws.

2. 9 ways to get a buyer to sign a buyer agreement

Don’t be a shrinking violet when it comes to your compensation. Broker Cara Ameer teaches you how to ask for what you’re worth and have that tough buyer commission talk.

3. Commission lawsuits are piling up. Keep track of them all right here

In the wake of the Sitzer | Burnett verdict, the number of bombshell lawsuits has rapidly multiplied — putting more pressure than ever on real estate’s status quo. Here’s a rundown of all the cases.

4. NAR will argue for ‘complete reversal’ of Sitzer | Burnett verdict

From left: Charlie Lee, Katie Johnson, and Lesley Muchow at NAR NXT, Nov. 13, 2023

The National Association of Realtors’ legal team on Monday blamed the ruling on the judge. The plaintiffs’ attorney, meanwhile, said NAR hadn’t “learned anything” from its “resounding defeat.”

5. 18 ways to show buyers you’re worth every commission dollar

Broker Cara Ameer writes that, from a leaky icemaker to a stellar professional reputation, the work of a buyer agent can make or break a home purchase.

