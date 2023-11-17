The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Homeseller Monty March filed suit in the Southern District of New York Wednesday, alleging REBNY rules in Manhattan kept commissions high and violated state and federal antitrust laws.

Don’t be a shrinking violet when it comes to your compensation. Broker Cara Ameer teaches you how to ask for what you’re worth and have that tough buyer commission talk.

In the wake of the Sitzer | Burnett verdict, the number of bombshell lawsuits has rapidly multiplied — putting more pressure than ever on real estate’s status quo. Here’s a rundown of all the cases.

The National Association of Realtors’ legal team on Monday blamed the ruling on the judge. The plaintiffs’ attorney, meanwhile, said NAR hadn’t “learned anything” from its “resounding defeat.”

Broker Cara Ameer writes that, from a leaky icemaker to a stellar professional reputation, the work of a buyer agent can make or break a home purchase.