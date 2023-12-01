The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Biggest mortgage rate drop since pandemic sparks agent optimism: The Download

A big drop in mortgage rates has resulted in holiday rejoicing for agents and hopeful buyers. Here’s how to make sure you’re ready to work with them.

Keller Williams and Gary Keller face new allegations in lawsuit

An amended complaint from former Keller Williams CEO John Davis now accuses the company and its co-founder of embezzlement.

Nation’s biggest title insurer hit by ransomware attack, reports say

Fidelity National Financial acknowledges that a “cybersecurity incident” disrupted the provision of title and escrow services and other technology and mortgage services.

Georgia homesellers file yet another antitrust commission suit

The Georgia suit accuses NAR and major real estate companies of conspiring to keep commissions high. It’s also the latest in a string of new cases following the Sitzer | Burnett verdict.

NAR argues against setting trial date in Moehrl commission suit

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

The trade group’s attorney says NAR is “still analyzing” the consequences of the Sitzer | Burnett verdict. Judge Andrea R. Wood says Moehrl is a “different case” that will likely go to trial in Q4 2024.

