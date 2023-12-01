The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.
Biggest mortgage rate drop since pandemic sparks agent optimism: The Download
A big drop in mortgage rates has resulted in holiday rejoicing for agents and hopeful buyers. Here’s how to make sure you’re ready to work with them.
Keller Williams and Gary Keller face new allegations in lawsuit
An amended complaint from former Keller Williams CEO John Davis now accuses the company and its co-founder of embezzlement.
Nation’s biggest title insurer hit by ransomware attack, reports say
Fidelity National Financial acknowledges that a “cybersecurity incident” disrupted the provision of title and escrow services and other technology and mortgage services.
Georgia homesellers file yet another antitrust commission suit
The Georgia suit accuses NAR and major real estate companies of conspiring to keep commissions high. It’s also the latest in a string of new cases following the Sitzer | Burnett verdict.
NAR argues against setting trial date in Moehrl commission suit
The trade group’s attorney says NAR is “still analyzing” the consequences of the Sitzer | Burnett verdict. Judge Andrea R. Wood says Moehrl is a “different case” that will likely go to trial in Q4 2024.