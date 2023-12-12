In the latest in his Snapshot series, team leader Brandon Doyle talks to Kopis CEO Andy Kurtz about how the real estate industry is harnessing custom, integrated tech solutions.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

With a wealth of experience in the tech industry, Andy Kurtz, president and CEO of Kopis, is an adept entrepreneur who has guided Kopis through seismic changes, solidifying the company’s standing as a preeminent software development firm.

Under his astute leadership, Kopis is revolutionizing the real estate sector by harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain and advanced data analytics.

Pioneering with AI and machine learning in real estate

AI and machine learning are undeniably reshaping the real estate industry. Kurtz foresees these technologies as key elements in offering personalized content and descriptions based on individual preferences. This level of customization enhances the user experience by facilitating a streamlined and tailored search process.

Simultaneously, Kurtz’s vision extends to leveraging AI in automating legal paperwork processes. “The potential of AI to present options to clients on behalf of agents is fascinating and will be transformative,” Kurtz asserts.

Kopis is heavily investing in AI research and development to help analyze the real estate market more efficiently and accurately. An unwavering commitment to ethical use, data privacy, and security around AI and machine learning reinforces the firm’s technology-focused mission.

Blockchain: The future of property transactions?

Blockchain technology has often been hailed as a game-changer across industries. In the real estate arena, blockchain is poised to revolutionize property transactions, title registries, and real estate tokenization. “Blockchain can provide an accurately timestamped, transparent, and tamper-proof process, reducing disputes and increasing efficiency,” explains Kurtz.

Kurtz also envisions blockchain as a transformative tool for recording deeds and titles. A decentralized approach to the title registry can reduce fraud and simplify the verification and transfer of property ownership.

Data-driven decision-making and the ideal client

Kopis thrives in an environment where data-driven decision-making is paramount. The company aids businesses whose growth is impeded by technological inefficiencies, outdated software, and cumbersome manual processes. Their software modernization services, SQL server database management and business intelligence solutions have significantly improved operations for home builders, property management companies and real estate investment groups.

Kurtz sees technology and data as reshaping the real estate landscape. From automating property management to leveraging advanced data analytics for more accurate forecasts, Kopis is at the forefront of these innovations. The company’s vision aligns perfectly with these advancements, with an unwavering focus on improving operations, enhancing customer satisfaction, and ultimately driving growth.

The challenge of integration and the rise of quitchet

The integration of new technologies within existing real estate tech ecosystems is a complex endeavor. Challenges related to the diversity of data feeds and backend systems from different organizations have been significant. However, Kopis’s expertise in app development and software integration has positioned the company to efficiently navigate these hurdles.

A prime example of this technological proficiency is Quitchet, a real estate mobile app developed by Kopis. Quitchet streamlines property views, scheduling, paperwork, and communication among Realtors, buyers, and sellers. Its unique features include advanced scheduling and safety features, a stack-type view for comparing properties, and a closed loop that connects all the dots in a real estate transaction from Day One.

The power of custom solutions

While some companies prefer point solutions for specific issues, others opt for end-to-end solutions for comprehensive coverage. Kurtz advises that the decision between these two approaches should be guided by the specific needs and growth trajectory of a company. “Building custom means getting exactly what you want without having to make compromises,” Kurtz explains.

Despite common misconceptions, investing in a custom solution may often be more economical in the long run. This approach ensures that companies receive the exact functionality they require, without incurring additional costs for integrations, training, or pairing with other software.

From his early days as an accountant with Price Waterhouse to founding Kopis, Andy Kurtz has been on an inspiring journey. His passion for software development, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, have guided him in leading Kopis to become the largest and most established custom software development firm in the region.

As he navigates the future of the real estate industry, Kurtz continues to lead Kopis in its mission to harness technology for growth. With a keen eye on emerging trends in AI, machine learning and blockchain, Kopis is poised to redefine the real estate landscape.

