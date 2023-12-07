As part of his Snapshot series, Brandon Doyle learns how, in a world where digital presence is increasingly crucial, Katie Lance is empowering agents and brokers to thrive.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

As real estate professionals navigate the digital world, one name keeps coming up as a beacon of guidance: Katie Lance. As a leader in the industry, Lance has dedicated over a decade to teaching agents how to leverage social media and digital marketing to expand their businesses.

As a former marketing manager and social media director for Inman News, Lance has an intimate understanding of the industry’s challenges and opportunities. I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to talk to her about her journey as she shares some expert insights.

A journey through real estate

Lance launched her career in real estate in 2005, starting as a marketing manager for a local boutique firm. However, it was her time at Inman News that truly cemented her in the industry. She helped create the Agent Reboot series, Inman Next and the Ambassador program, and even spoke on stage at Connect events. “It was a very rewarding time for me,” she recalls.

Her passion for real estate and social media led her to establish Katie Lance Consulting and the #GetSocialSmart Academy in 2012. Today, alongside her husband, Paul, she offers consulting services and runs an online training program for real estate professionals.

Lance’s goal is to help agents get smarter about social media and digital marketing, a mission she pursues with infectious enthusiasm.

The power of social media in real estate

Lance’s excitement revolves around the ever-changing world of social media and digital marketing. “I love helping real estate professionals stay ahead of the curve and use these tools to grow their businesses,” she says.

This excitement extends to her role as a keynote speaker at various conferences and events, where she gets the opportunity to connect with other professionals in the industry.

However, she recognizes the struggles agents face in the digital age, particularly in leveraging social media effectively. Her advice? “Focus on building a strong online presence, creating valuable content, and engaging with your audience.”

She also emphasizes the importance of staying up-to-date on the latest social media trends and being willing to experiment.

Content creation and repurposing

One of Lance’s key strategies for managing the digital landscape is repurposing content. Tools like Canva, Later.com, Hootsuite, and Repurpose.io help her create visually appealing content and schedule it across multiple platforms.

She advises tailoring content to each platform’s unique audience and format, modifying the length, tone, style, and visuals to suit each platform’s preferences.

As for planning, Lance recommends looking ahead. “Plan your content calendar out for at least a month but ideally 3 to 6 months,” she advises.

Success stories

Lance’s passion for her work is evident in the success stories of agents who have worked with her. She highlights a few who are leveraging social media and digital marketing effectively: Team Diva Real Estate with their video and blog content, Betti Russo utilizing short-form video on Instagram, and Yoga Bug Real Estate showcasing excellent branding, video content, and email marketing.

The future of real estate and social media

Given the rapidly changing landscape of social media, Lance identifies several trends real estate professionals should keep an eye on:

AI and ChatGPT for marketing and content creation, though she advises personalizing the output and checking for fair housing and copyright issues.

Video content dominance, with live video and 360-degree virtual tours set to grow in popularity.

Social commerce, with platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Instagram Shops providing new avenues for property sales.

Influencer partnerships to reach a wider audience and gain credibility.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to revolutionize property viewing experiences.

Voice search optimization to capture potential clients using voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Katie Lance is more than just a consultant. She is a mentor, a guide and a leader in the field of social media and digital marketing in real estate. She embodies the value of staying ahead of the curve, of embracing change and of continual learning. As Lance aptly puts it, “I am committed to helping agents and brokers make the most of [social media tools].”

In a world where digital presence is increasingly crucial, Lance is empowering agents and brokers to thrive. As she leads by example, others follow, inspired and equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in the digital age.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.