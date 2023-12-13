Using a floor plan generated by artificial intelligence, families can now explore every nook and cranny of Santa Claus’ house, which is currently valued at $1.18 million.

Zillow’s yearly holiday tradition that offers a look inside Santa Claus’ North Pole home has a new layer to it this year: The listing portal is now offering a 3D tour of the cozy cabin.

Using a floor plan generated by artificial intelligence, families can explore every nook and cranny of St Nick’s house, including never-before-seen areas such as Santa’s mail room and his gift-wrapping suite.

“The Clauses wanted to spread joy this holiday season by adding new photos and virtual experiences to their home details page on Zillow,” Zillow home expert Amanda Pendleton said. “This immersive technology makes it easy to imagine the spicy, sugary scent of gingerbread fresh out of Santa’s cookie-baking oven, the nostalgic sounds of classic Christmas carols crackling on the record player and the comfort of sliding into a pair of well-worn slippers warmed by the fire.”

“Rest assured, Santa is not selling his beloved home,” she added.

[Check out the listing for Santa’s house here]

The 3D tour also provides viewers with a glance at the Clauses’ custom-made elf door, their naughty or nice detector, and their hot cocoa bar.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus began listing their home on Zillow in 2016 to give fans a look inside their personal abode. Their listing now has 3 million views and counting, according to Zillow, and is one of Zillow’s most-visited off-market homes.

Their house is now worth $1.18 million, according to Zillow, a 2 percent bump since last Christmas.

