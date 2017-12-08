10 tips for selling a home during the holidays

Selling a home during the holidays sounds stressful, and for homeowners who love to entertain and go all-out with decorations, it could end up being a total buzzkill. But those willing to make their home sellable year-round stand to gain a competitive edge with fewer properties on the market and the most serious buyers out and about forgoing festivities to search for their dream home. Here are the top 10 reasons to list now, plus a few tips on how to make your listing shine as bright as Rudolph when you do. Overcome the stigma The first step is overcoming any stigma your seller may have about listing over the holidays. Most sellers are still reluctant to list because they subscribe to the age-old real estate myths of Christmas past. This continues to result in a shortage of inventory, which means less competition. On the contrary, today’s market is dynamic, mobile and seeing an influx of foreign buyers who don’t observe the same holidays as most Americans do. Fewer compa...