California homeseller who paid $50K in commissions files lawsuit

Unsplash

Christina Grace, a California resident who sold her home in Marin County, filed suit Friday against NAR, Compass and Keller Williams, among others, claiming she was stuck with hefty commissions.

KW begins notifying former agents of profit-sharing cuts

People who left Keller Williams for a competitor have begun receiving letters telling them that their profit share earnings will be reduced from 100 percent to 5 percent.

How low can they go? Mortgage rates back under 7% this week

Mortgage rates keep falling after Fed Chair Jerome Powell tries to deflate expectations for the spring rate, as three new reports released this week suggest the economy is, in fact, losing steam.

Compass COO Greg Hart to leave company at year end

Hart joined Compass in 2020. After his departure, the fast-growing brokerage will eliminate the role of chief operating officer.

Homebuyer sentiment tallies record low amid falling rates

Fannie Mae economist warns that, while mortgage rates have retreated, the primary drivers of housing pessimism are persistent affordability challenges and worries about household finances.

