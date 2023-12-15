The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Christina Grace, a California resident who sold her home in Marin County, filed suit Friday against NAR, Compass and Keller Williams, among others, claiming she was stuck with hefty commissions.

People who left Keller Williams for a competitor have begun receiving letters telling them that their profit share earnings will be reduced from 100 percent to 5 percent.

Mortgage rates keep falling after Fed Chair Jerome Powell tries to deflate expectations for the spring rate, as three new reports released this week suggest the economy is, in fact, losing steam.

Hart joined Compass in 2020. After his departure, the fast-growing brokerage will eliminate the role of chief operating officer.

Fannie Mae economist warns that, while mortgage rates have retreated, the primary drivers of housing pessimism are persistent affordability challenges and worries about household finances.