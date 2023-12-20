Carolina Sky Real Estate operates in North and South Carolina under the guidance of Sheila Fleming and Toni McIntyre. The company is on track in 2023 to close just under 300 homes worth a total $117 million.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

A four-office, 40-person independent brokerage firm serving North Carolina and South Carolina is the latest company to unite with The Real Brokerage, according to a Dec. 20 press release sent to Inman.

Carolina Sky Real Estate operates in multiple markets in the Carolinas under the guidance of Sheila Fleming and Toni McIntyre. The company is on track in 2023 to close just under 300 homes worth a total of $117 million, the release said. It has offices in Fort Mill, Columbia and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and operates in the capital city of Raleigh in the Tar Heel state.

The brokerage was formed in 2021 and tripled its agent count in less than three years.

Tamir Poleg, CEO and chairman of Real, said in a statement that the group’s inclusion under the Real brand is an exciting way to end the year.

“In addition to being top producers, Sheila and Toni share Real’s commitment to providing their team with the best platform from which to serve clients, and I’m looking forward to working with them to not only build their business but continue to grow Real’s presence in the Carolinas.”

Real has grown considerably in the last couple of years and reported that during the three months ending on June 30 this year, revenues grew 65 percent annually to $185.3 million, while net losses declined 2.3 percent year over year to $4.1 million. Real also saw its Adjusted EBITDA improve year over year from a $583,000 loss in Q2 2022 to a $2.6 million profit in Q2 2023.

The brokerage company added 56 agents as recently as October when the Folsom-Sacramento market’s Legends Real Estate team came on board.

August of this year found Real’s executive team collectively picking up Inman’s 2023 Innovator Award in Las Vegas at Inman Connect.

Carolina Sky’s Fleming started in real estate in 2014 after a career in education, focusing on second home sales in the resort and beach communities of the Palmetto State. She is a certified luxury home marketing specialist, a licensed North Carolina real estate instructor and has earned GUILD recognition.

McIntyre worked in Texas before landing in South Carolina. “During her eight-year tenure as a top producer, she helped the company grow to nearly $1 billion in sales,” the release stated.

“As we’ve built Carolina Sky over the past two years, we’ve closely watched what Real has been doing. We’ve continued to be impressed with how aligned we are in terms of both vision and business model,” Fleming said in a statement. “Real offers the same benefits we sought to offer our agents and more. By joining forces, we’re able to realize our vision faster and be a part of something bigger.”

Real champions a remote office model and links its offices and agents with an array of technology tools, many of which are developed in-house, including Leo, its AI-based productivity suite. It also has a CRM agreement in place with Lofty, previously known as Chime.

Email Craig Rowe