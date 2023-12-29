The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

When 2023 began, it looked like it might be more of the same. Inventory was low and rates were rising, but those trends began in 2022. Artificial intelligence caught fire, but it was still kind of niche. Earnings from major companies were middling.

But as the months dragged on, the news got bigger and bigger. There was a major industry scandal. There was an even more impactful industry trial, which ended with a jaw-dropping verdict.

Now, as we prepare to bid 2023 adieu, we here at Inman want to know: How well do you remember the biggest news stories of the last 12 months? Take our quiz to find out, and let us know in the comments if we missed any of your favorite headlines.


