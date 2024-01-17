As part of Brandon Doyle’s Snapshot series he talks to HomesUSA founder and CEO Ben Caballero. Find out how this innovator, and Guinness Book record-holder, is transforming the marketing of new construction.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here's a Snapshot of those conversations.

Ben Caballero, the founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is known for revolutionizing how new homes are marketed. His unique approach to real estate, deeply ingrained from his family background in the business, has led him to achieve significant milestones, including recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Caballero’s journey began early, becoming a broker at 21 and quickly delving into various real estate ventures. His deep understanding of the industry’s nuances led him to establish HomesUSA.com, a platform dedicated to marketing new homes to real estate agents. This service has proved vital in increasing administrative efficiency and net income for homebuilders, making it a critical tool in addressing the housing shortage crisis.

Caballero attributes his consistent top performance in the annual RealTrends report to the HomesUSA.com platform. This system streamlines the process of listing new homes, enhancing accuracy and efficiency, which is crucial in an industry where timely and accurate information is paramount.

How Caballero learned what builders need most

Caballero’s insight into the builder’s needs arose from his own experiences as a broker and a homebuilder. His platform addresses these needs by ensuring data accuracy and synchronization, which is vital in maintaining consumer and agent trust. The platform has proven to be not just a service but an investment, yielding significant returns for builders.

Caballero sees a long-term housing shortage in the U.S., particularly in states like Texas and Florida and regions in the Southeast and Southwest. This imbalance in housing demand presents both challenges and opportunities for the construction industry.

While acknowledging the efforts of tech companies to monetize the real estate industry, Caballero believes the real transformation will occur when technology successfully reduces the traditional commission fees, thus significantly benefiting sellers.

New projects bring new tech advancements to the industry

Caballero’s current focus is on launching an innovative single-entry data distribution system for homebuilders, a new AVM with promising potential, and a Beta test for a new platform designed for in-house management of listings by builders. These projects represent his ongoing commitment to bring technological advancements to the real estate industry.

Ben Caballero’s impact on real estate has not only streamlined processes for builders but has also set a new standard in how technology is utilized in real estate. As the industry evolves, Caballero’s insights and projects will undoubtedly remain at the forefront of this transformation.

