Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

Dan and Melody Smith are not your typical power couple. At the helm of Anvil Real Estate, they’ve taken on roles that suit their strengths, allowing them to sculpt an organization that values culture, growth and success for its agents. Their journey, along with the company’s robust philosophy, is a testament to their enduring commitment to the real estate industry.

In the industry since 1999, Dan Smith is the beating heart of Anvil Real Estate, serving as its captain of culture. His counterpart, Melody Smith, entered the industry in 2006 and is not only the founder of Anvil but also leads her own team within the company. Melody’s focus is on her clients, while Dan handles the firm’s operations, helping to shape Anvil’s unique culture and ensuring all aspects of the business run smoothly.

Goal-setting and agent achievement

“What gets us excited?” Melody echoes, a note of enthusiasm in her voice. “Setting goals. Achieving goals. Watching our agents succeed and seeing their lives change — dramatically in some cases — as that success translates into the reality of real-world changes for them and their families.”

In their journey, Dan and Melody have witnessed agents grappling with timeless industry challenges. Time management, lead generation, lead conversion and retention remain critical areas of struggle for many. Dan’s advice to agents? “Get some accountability in your life. It’s necessary.”

How Inman Disconnect was a catalyst for their careers

Dan’s exposure to the Inman community at the Disconnect event in 2017 was a turning point in his career. He believes the friendships forged there and the exposure to big-picture thinking transformed his career trajectory. Melody shares this sentiment, finding immense value in the social connections and knowledge gained from Inman Connect.

Their roles at Anvil have remained steadfast since inception, with Dan navigating the operational realm while Melody drives her own client-focused team. This consistent division of labor has fostered a supportive environment for their agents to flourish.

Their biggest source of pride is the success stories of their agents, many of whom have achieved the monumental feat of homeownership in a challenging market.

The paradox of flexibility

Time management, as Dan notes, is a perennial challenge for agents. He believes it’s the paradox of flexibility; the blessing of a free schedule can also become its curse. In response to this, Anvil has implemented strategies to help agents create and adhere to schedules, recognizing this as the secret to high-level success.

Training plays a critical role at Anvil, particularly in improving skills in lead generation, conversion, and retention. As Melody explains, Dan conducts 14 training sessions a month, ensuring the agents always have opportunities to improve their skills and knowledge.

“When we decided to launch Anvil, Dan knew it meant closing down his successful coaching business,” Melody shares. “He was firm about two reasons why. One, he couldn’t coach the competition. And two, if he was coaching agents outside of Anvil then he would not be giving 100 percent of his time and effort and attention to our Anvil agents.”

Dan’s dedication to his team shines through in every aspect of the business, and his relentless drive to foster their success underscores the essence of Anvil Real Estate. Melody sums it up best: “I don’t know how he does what he does.”