After a rough 2023 market, Inman Connect launched into the new year with an energetic and fully packed conference. This gathering drew a diverse crowd of agents, brokers, influencers and industry newsmakers united in their quest to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Central to this year’s conference theme was a critical question: How do we foster genuine, meaningful connections within the real estate industry in a world where technological connections are ubiquitous?

The state of the industry: Significant challenges, innovative solutions

The industry’s current state was succinctly summarized as a triad of challenges: The turmoil within the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the pressure of challenging market conditions and the decline in commissions. Yet, the conference’s focus was all about proactive discussions and innovative solutions.

Sitzer | Burnett

Industry conversations centered around the continuing commission lawsuits (set in motion by the Sitzer | Burnett trial). The Sitzer case has unleashed a cascade of lawsuits throughout the country in an already tough market.

During “down” years, there tends to be a wave of consolidation, which offers a purchase/merger lifeline for less financially stable firms to exit the industry with the strong possibility of preserving some jobs. However, with potential liability risks stemming from the Sitzer case, those potential consolidations have slowed.

Representation agreements

Ed Zorn, VP and general council of California Regional MLS, suggested mandating buyer representation agreements covered in Article 9 of the NAR Professionalism in Real Estate Practice.

As reported by Andrea Brambila in his Inman talk: “Zorn proposed mandating buyer representation agreements, eliminating the multiple listing service’s compensation field, adopting an optional seller concession field that the nation’s largest MLS is set to deploy, and paying for commission suit settlements by creating a fund and depositing between $100 and $200 from each transaction side nationwide into it for the next four years.”

This provides a clear path for continued professional cooperation and industry integrity.