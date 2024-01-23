Inman Connect New York is LIVE this week! Experience the pulse of the real estate industry in person or join us from anywhere in the world the future of real estate is unfolding now. Get your virtual ticket here.

NEW YORK, NY. — The biggest names in real estate are gathering at the New York Hilton Midtown this week as part of the biggest industry event of the year.

The 27th annual Inman Connect New York conference kicks off in earnest Tuesday with can’t miss sessions featuring Ryan Serhant, CoStar Group founder Andy Florance and literally dozens of the sharpest minds in real estate.

But with speakers ranging from Anywhere Real Estate CEO Ryan Schneider and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin to Adam Goldberg of Open AI, the company behind disrupter ChatGPT, the event is bound to be one for the books. S check back early and often all week long for updates from Inman’s reporters, including color from the conference, announcements and all the after-hours gossip.

You’ll find it here, all week long at Inman Connect New York.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 — DAY 1

5 a.m. EST — Good morning, and welcome to the first day of Inman Connect New York — as always coming to you from the Hilton Midtown in Manhattan on a positively balmy 35-degree Tuesday.

Up first in the Grand Ballroom is “The Future of Media and What it Means For You” at 9 a.m. EST featuring Griff O’Brien of Estate Media, Devin Emery of Morning Brew and Rich Antoniello of Complex. Stay in the room after that for “Your Custom 2024 AI-Powered Content Plan” featuring Phil Stringer of AI Agent Academy.

MONDAY, JANUARY 22 — WELCOME TO ICNY

12 p.m. EST: Food & Drinks: As the real estate industry descends on Manhattan this week for Inman Connect New York, power lunches will be had, four-star meals will be devoured and after-dinner drinks will be enjoyed.

But where to go, you ask? From one of the best Cuban sandwiches in the five boroughs to the legendary former sight of the iconic Four Seasons restaurant — still a luxury worth indulging if you can secure a table at either The Grill or The Pool in the Seagram Building — Inman reporter Taylor Anderson has you covered with a spotlight on the best dinner, breakfast and drink spots in the immediate vicinity of the Hilton Midtown. READ THE STORY HERE.

Email Taylor Anderson