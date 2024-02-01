Here are the best, hand-picked sessions from Inman Connect New York featuring industry team leaders talking about everything from team building and retention to adding value and delegating with tech.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Did you miss Inman Connect New York this year? Don’t fret; here are the best, hand-picked sessions from the event featuring industry team leaders talking about everything from team building and retention to adding value and delegating with tech.

No matter what your team goals are for this year, there’s a nugget of wisdom to help you achieve them.

The 2020s have ushered in the age of the “teamerage,” a business model that enables leaders to offer the training, support staff, technology and branding of a brokerage all with the agility that only teams can achieve. Team leaders Megan Romine, Ryan Butler and Elias Astuto discussed how enforcing standards, sharing responsibilities and staying engaged are key to creating a long-lasting business.

Verl Workman got his real estate license in 10 days.

His sister-in-law, on the other hand, spent 18 months training to be able to cut hair in Utah, Workman, a real estate coach and owner of Workman Success Systems, said on opening day at Inman Connect New York.

“Great leaders aren’t hired; they’re developed,” the real estate coach said, adding that brokerages who don’t nurture great agents will lose them.

Unpack the tools and insights you’ll need for 2024 with Red Apple Coaching and Consulting’s Mary-Anne Gillespie, Compass’ Courtney Smith and Douglas Elliman’s Jacky Teplitzky. Moderated by eXp team leader Kendall Bonner, the panel discussed the key systems agents need to build into their current workflows that top-producing agents swear by.

Home sales are likely to pick up this year, but real estate agents should still expect to compete fiercely for listings, and spring sellers are looking for agents now. Realtor.com data shared at Inman Connect suggests there will only be three listings per agent in 2024 and that sellers who want to close a deal in April are already looking for representation.

It’s more important than ever for buyers and potential buyers to see and understand the value that you bring to the table as a real estate professional. What can you do to elevate your value proposition to make an impactful first impression and sustain a positive relationship? Attract buyers by taking your value proposition to the next level with advice from Chelsea Hamre from RE/MAX, Julia Boland from Corcoran, DJ Ten Hoeve from Keller Williams.

Team leader Laura Stewart can remember the days of team recruitment roughly a decade ago when the prevailing mindset of team recruiters was “what can this person do for me?”

Things have changed.

In the post-pandemic real estate market, well-established team leaders are focused on nurturing talented early-career agents instead of more established earners. Moderated by Renee Funk, team leader of The Funk Collective, Stewart spoke on a panel alongside Jonathan Spears of Compass and DJ Ten Hoeve of Ten Hoeve Realty Group on a panel discussion about navigating hiring and team growth.

Mauricio Umansky, the broker who founded The Agency and has since gone on to become a reality TV star, argued at Inman Connect that the real estate industry needs to improve. And for that reason, he and a partner are launching a new organization to rival the National Association of Realtors.

James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome, argued at Inman Connect New York that commission lawsuits and pressure from the feds are going to bring about change in the real estate industry. “These lawsuits are going to end with a settlement,” Dwiggins said. “It’s going to change structures of this business.”

Jill Biggs has 61 agents and more support staff than she can immediately count.

“I have a sales manager,” she said while on stage at Inman Connect New York, adding that she also has a stager, several virtual assistants, a listing manager, people who handle leads and more.

Biggs and Sean Soderstrom proclaimed Wednesday at Inman Connect New York that leaders have to learn to find their specialties — and to delegate.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Threads.