The 6,300-square-foot unit was purchased by Hong Kong-based private equity exec Terence Chan through a limited liability company, and initially asked more than $70 million. Tal Alexander of Official repped the buyer.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

The 24th-floor unit at Aman New York has commanded $61.58 million in a sale to a buyer from Asia, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The 6,300-square-foot unit was purchased by Hong Kong-based private equity exec Terence Chan through a limited liability company, and initially asked more than $70 million, The Real Deal reported. Records show it first went into contract roughly six years ago.

Tal Alexander of Official represented the buyer and the developer’s in-house sales team represented the building sponsor.

The Fifth Avenue luxury condo and hotel is located within the Crown Building, a historic property built in the 1920s that is characterized by its copper pinnacle. The property was developed by Vladislav Doronin’s OKO Group.

Sales on the building’s 22 condo units began in 2018, and that year as construction was underway, an Asian buyer offered $180 million for the building’s five-level, top penthouse.

A penthouse unit’s terrace saltwater pool | Aman New York

Although closings began in 2022 as the project came to completion, the top penthouse has yet to close. The building did see a closing in 2022 on the 20th-floor unit for $75.8 million.

The sale of the 24th-floor unit does follow a series of high-end deals in New York City on the whole, however. In the last month, an anonymous buyer went into contract on a duplex in Central Park Tower for over $100 million and a separate anonymous buyer snatched up a double-wide townhouse in Greenwich Village for $72.5 million.

The Aman brand has 35 luxury hotels and residences globally, including in the Dominican Republic; Greece; Thailand; and China; and has forthcoming locations in Miami Beach; Baja California; Bangkok; and Hokkaido, Japan.

Aman New York’s amenities include a three-story spa, two restaurants, a fitness center and a 67-foot indoor swimming pool.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×