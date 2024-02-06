The 6,300-square-foot unit was purchased by Hong Kong-based private equity exec Terence Chan through a limited liability company, and initially asked more than $70 million. Tal Alexander of Official repped the buyer.

The 24th-floor unit at Aman New York has commanded $61.58 million in a sale to a buyer from Asia, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The 6,300-square-foot unit was purchased by Hong Kong-based private equity exec Terence Chan through a limited liability company, and initially asked more than $70 million, The Real Deal reported. Records show it first went into contract roughly six years ago.

Tal Alexander of Official represented the buyer and the developer’s in-house sales team represented the building sponsor.

The Fifth Avenue luxury condo and hotel is located within the Crown Building, a historic property built in the 1920s that is characterized by its copper pinnacle. The property was developed by Vladislav Doronin’s OKO Group.

Sales on the building’s 22 condo units began in 2018, and that year as construction was underway, an Asian buyer offered $180 million for the building’s five-level, top penthouse.

Although closings began in 2022 as the project came to completion, the top penthouse has yet to close. The building did see a closing in 2022 on the 20th-floor unit for $75.8 million.

The sale of the 24th-floor unit does follow a series of high-end deals in New York City on the whole, however. In the last month, an anonymous buyer went into contract on a duplex in Central Park Tower for over $100 million and a separate anonymous buyer snatched up a double-wide townhouse in Greenwich Village for $72.5 million.

The Aman brand has 35 luxury hotels and residences globally, including in the Dominican Republic; Greece; Thailand; and China; and has forthcoming locations in Miami Beach; Baja California; Bangkok; and Hokkaido, Japan.

Aman New York’s amenities include a three-story spa, two restaurants, a fitness center and a 67-foot indoor swimming pool.

