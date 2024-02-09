Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Keller Williams settled. What does NAR do now? The Download

In the wake of the $70 million settlement by Keller Williams, NAR and HomeServices of America appear to be the ones left holding the bag. What happens next?

Keller Williams settles Sitzer, Moehrl commission suits for $70M

Under the proposed deal, Keller Williams must inform franchisees that offers of compensation are not required. It also agreed to revise training materials and end rules requiring agents to join NAR.

NAR president: The DOJ is a ‘bigger problem’ than $1.8B Sitzer verdict

Screenshot of Jack Gately showing video of Kevin Sears’ appearance at Crush It in Real Estate in Boston on Feb. 1, 2024

In remarks made in Boston that were later posted online, new NAR President Kevin Sears declared business will change for Realtors — whether they embrace it or have it “forced down our throats.”

HomeServices wants US Supreme Court to weigh Sitzer | Burnett case

Credit: Katie Moum / Unsplash

The franchisor filed a petition to the Supreme Court on Friday requesting the review of an earlier appeals court ruling barring it from enforcing arbitration agreements signed by seller clients.

NAR signals more declines to come after 3rd-straight membership dip

NAR interim CEO Nykia Wright, left, and President Kevin Sears, right.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun warned of “further declines in membership over the next 24 months” after NAR posted a 2.1 percent annual membership decline last month.

