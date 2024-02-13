The company earned $9.9 billion in total revenue for the year, nearly half of which was company profit. That is more than double the total revenue the company earned in 2019, before the pandemic upended travel.

Airbnb lost $349 million in the fourth quarter despite ongoing growth in booking value, nights booked and other metrics that show the largest short-term rental platform continued its meteoric rise last year.

The company said the net loss for the quarter was a result of one-time tax expenses that cost over $1 billion in the quarter. Without that expense, the company said it would have inked a $489 million profit.

The company earned $9.9 billion in total revenue for the year, nearly half of which was company profit. That is more than double the total revenue the company earned in 2019, before the pandemic upended travel.

Airbnb’s yearly profit of $4.8 billion was 156 percent more than its profit in 2022 and a marked rise from when the company lost $674 million in 2019.

“Our Adjusted Net Income increased primarily due to our revenue growth, expense discipline and interest income,” the company said in a public letter on Tuesday.

Without the tax expense, Airbnb said it would have had its most profitable fourth quarter ever, driven by a rise in overall bookings and an increase in first-time bookers.

The total number of nights and experiences booked rose 12 percent in the quarter. The company said that hosts who drive the platform added 1.2 million active listings in 2023, up 18 percent from a year earlier.

In the middle of the year, Airbnb said it had its eye on expanding overseas and tapping into underperforming markets. It said bookings are accelerating in some international markets and that it’s gearing up to apply the strategy in Latin American markets and parts of Europe.

The company said it expects to pull in $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion in the first quarter of 2024, which would be a growth of 12.7 percent to 15 percent compared to a year before.

Company leaders are scheduled to speak with investors and reporters later today.

Developing…

