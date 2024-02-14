Rogers, a 17-year industry veteran, has left Compass after about five years. In 2012, Rogers co-represented the buyer of one of New York City’s priciest-ever co-op purchases, a $50 million Fifth Avenue unit.

As brokerages across the country continue to spar for top talent, New York City top producer Christian Rogers has parted ways with Compass and joined Elegran | Forbes Global Properties as an associate broker, the firm announced on Monday.

Rogers is a 17-year industry veteran who started his real estate career at Mercedes Berk and has represented over $620 million in career transactions.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Christian for 10 years,” Michael Rossi, CEO of Elegran | Forbes Global Properties, said in a statement. “When Christian expressed his interest in joining the team, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. He embodies our culture’s essence, exemplifying Elegran’s core values of motivation, innovation and client care.”

After building a foundation at Mercedes Berk, Rogers went on to spend about a decade at Core, where he built his new development chops, working on projects at 93 Worth, 15 Renwick and 550 West 29th.

While at Compass for about the last five years, Rogers led The Christian Rogers Team.

The associate broker holds the distinction of co-representing one of New York City’s highest-priced residential co-op purchases to date — a unit at 944 Fifth Avenue that sold for $50 million in 2012.

Rogers said in a press statement that one of the attractions to Elegran | Forbes Global Properties was its unique marriage of a boutique firm with the powerful Forbes brand name.

“My ultimate goal is to contribute to the development of the Elegran and Forbes culture and network,” Rogers said. “I see tremendous potential in this collaboration. Marrying an incredibly powerful brand with a boutique real estate brokerage is a win for all concerned. It’s one thing if a brokerage has an international affiliate for referral purposes, but it’s another to truly build international networks and relationships based on common ground and brand.”

Rogers added that with the move, he hopes to create a legacy of value and culture “that can be left behind for the benefit of the team and the broader industry.”

