The award-winning Atlanta agent is returning to the brokerage where she spent over 40 years of her career after an 8-year stint at Berkshire Hathaway.

Atlanta agent Marsha Sell has returned to Coldwell Banker Realty after an 8-year stint at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, according to an announcement by Coldwell Banker.

Sell recently marked 50 years in the real estate industry, over 4o of which were spent with Coldwell Banker in Atlanta.

“I’m thrilled to be back at Coldwell Banker,” Sell said in a statement. “They have made the transition easy and turnkey. It’s clear, from that support alone, I made the right decision to return.”

Specializing in real estate in Atlanta’s northern metropolitan area, Sell will be based out of Coldwell Bankers Sandy Springs/Perimeter office on Roswell Road.

During her more than 40 years at Coldwell Banker, Sell was ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 out of the brokerage’s Atlanta agents for 20 years and eventually achieved top 25 status internationally with the firm.

According to the announcement, she has won every single award offered by the Atlanta Realtors Association — to the point that they were inspired to create an additional award level in 2021. She was the first real estate professional to win the Sapphire Phoenix award, which is awarded for 45 consecutive years of membership in the association’s Multi-Million Dollar Club for annual sales.

“Marsha Sell is a legend in the Atlanta real estate industry and I am thrilled to have her based out of this office,” says Mike Wright, managing broker for the Coldwell Banker Realty Sandy Springs/Perimeter. “Her passion for both this business and helping her clients is evident in the longevity of her career and the thousands of homes she has sold.”

Sell joins the ranks of “boomerang” agents who return to their original brokerages after stints at competitors.

