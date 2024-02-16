Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Utah homeseller files commission lawsuit against NAR, 13 others

The complaint — one of nearly two dozen targeting real estate’s long-standing commission-sharing structure — alleges that “most” buyer agents will steer clients away from listings that offer a lower commission.

Meet the brokerage getting ahead of the post-Sitzer commission rush

DeLeon Realty in Silicon Valley began advertising commissions of 3.5 percent or less for homesellers who choose to work with the firm. The marketing push appeared in the mail and social media this week.

11 things I wish they taught agents in real estate school

Building a real estate business is about more than memorizing lists of terms and laws, Jimmy Burgess writes. Find out what it takes to launch smarter.

NAR halts ‘presidential initiatives’ for next 2 years amid turmoil

Taylor Anderson

The trade group will not take on pet projects for the duration of NAR President Kevin Sears’ tenure, which is slated to last until November 2025, he told NAR’s Board of Directors Wednesday morning.

How to justify your commission with a Buyer Bill of Rights

As the real estate landscape changes, thanks to recent commission-related lawsuits, pressure is being levied on buyer agents to demonstrate their value to potential clients.

 

