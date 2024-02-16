Find out why CEO Ryan Schneider sees the decision to settle as offering a “competitive advantage” for his company’s agents and brokers.

After deciding to settle out of court prior to the explosive Sitzer | Burnett trial, CEO Ryan Schneider told Brad Inman at January’s Inman Connect New York that the deal was designed to benefit his company’s agents and brokers.

“We wanted to make sure our agents and franchisees got protected,” Schneider said, adding that he viewed the move as offering a competitive advantage for Anywhere.

