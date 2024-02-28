The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

In the competitive world of real estate, exceptional leadership is the cornerstone of success. It’s not just about managing tasks or navigating market trends; it’s about inspiring confidence, fostering a culture of excellence and steering your team towards a unified vision.

There are a few things we have found in our 25+ years of working with the industry’s best that great leaders do. They represent the essence of effective leadership, translating nine pivotal phrases into a blueprint for thriving regardless of market conditions.

TAKE THE FEBRUARY INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY NOW

These phrases, when articulated daily, can significantly enhance your leadership impact, deeply resonating with your team of real estate professionals.

Clarify the scenario

Transparency is key in real estate. It’s about more than just keeping your team informed; it’s about inviting them into the strategic fold, ensuring they’re aware of the market dynamics, team expectations and the broader vision.

This approach not only empowers your team but also cultivates a culture of trust and inclusivity, essential for navigating the complexities of market fluctuations.

Articulate the strategy

In real estate leadership, direction and decisiveness matter. Your team looks to you not just for guidance but for a clear path forward. Outlining a strategy isn’t just about setting goals; it’s about defining a pathway to excellence, distinguishing your brand in a saturated market.

This demands a balance of ambition and realism, ensuring your team is aligned and motivated.

Understand needs

This underscores the importance of support and resources in achieving peak performance. In real estate, every detail matters, and ensuring your team has what they need to excel is paramount.

This goes beyond the physical; it’s about emotional and professional support, understanding the unique drivers of each team member and aligning them with the broader objectives. This is the secret that separates great leaders from the good ones.

Encourage dialogue

Leadership in real estate involves fostering an environment where ideas flow freely and innovation is nurtured. Saying “Tell me more” signals a willingness to listen, an openness to new ideas and a commitment to collective growth. It’s about building a team where every member feels valued and heard, driving creativity and excellence.

Uphold values

Integrity, excellence and commitment are pillars of real estate leadership. Reminding your team of these core values reinforces a culture of quality and ethical practice. It’s about embodying these values in every interaction, ensuring that your team’s actions reflect the fiduciary nature of the industry and the high expectations you expect of each team member.

Instill trust

The foundation of any high-performing team is trust. In the high-stakes world of real estate, your team must know that you believe in their capabilities and judgment. This trust fosters a sense of ownership and accountability, driving individuals to exceed expectations and contribute to the brand’s legacy of success. This is a particularly difficult thing for many Type-A personalities who lead teams or brokerages.

Ensure reliability

The counterpart to trust is reliability. Your team’s confidence in your leadership is critical. Demonstrating your commitment, being present during challenges and delivering on promises strengthen team cohesion and resilience, essential qualities in the ever-evolving market.

Elevate standards

The pursuit of excellence is a relentless journey. Encouraging your team to surpass their own benchmarks sets your brand apart. This involves recognizing achievements while also constructively addressing areas for improvement. It’s about leading by example, showcasing a commitment to excellence that inspires your team to aim higher. Going a step further, your standards should be evaluated from the perspective of the client, not the team.

Celebrate success

Recognition and celebration are vital in sustaining motivation and enthusiasm. In real estate, where the stakes and standards are high, acknowledging both small victories and significant achievements cultivates a sense of accomplishment and belonging.

It’s about creating moments of joy and pride that fuel the drive for continued excellence. Great leaders use this to find ways to celebrate success for each person on the team. Not just the top producers month in and month out.

Leadership in real estate transcends the conventional. After all, you are leading independent contractors, not employees. It’s about crafting a vision, nurturing a high-performance culture and guiding your team toward unparalleled success.

By integrating these nine fundamentals into your daily leadership practice, you can foster an environment where excellence is the norm, innovation thrives and every team member feels valued and empowered. This is the essence of leadership that resonates in real estate, where excellence is not just expected but embodied in every action, decision and word.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the advisor to the elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is an advisor, national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about his broker, manager and team leader growth programs at RELuxeLeaders.com