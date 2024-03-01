Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Consumer watchdog CFA hails federal agency’s proposal to ban sellers from making compensation offers as a “major watershed” in promoting more competition in real estate.

The real estate industry took a beating in 2023 — rising mortgage rates froze home sales, consumer sentiment slid to new lows, several landmark lawsuits threatened buyer-broker commissions, and the National Association of Realtors couldn’t keep itself out of trouble. Although the industry is hoping for a brighter 2024, Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller said agents need to prepare for another round of bitter headwinds.

The Consumer Federation of America, a watchdog group, examined 43 contracts from 37 states, most from state or local Realtor associations, and found practices it believes worthy of scrutiny.

California resident Andrea Freedlund is suing on behalf of homesellers who paid a buyer agent in the four years before Redfin announced it was leaving NAR, according to a suit filed in federal court.

Confused about commission cases? Bernice Ross provides the rundown on what you need to know, what’s most likely to change, how it may impact your pocketbook and steps to take to be prepared for what’s ahead.