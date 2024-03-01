Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

NAR breaks silence on DOJ call to decouple commissions

Consumer watchdog CFA hails federal agency’s proposal to ban sellers from making compensation offers as a “major watershed” in promoting more competition in real estate.

Gary Keller says ‘right now, real estate is in a recession’

The real estate industry took a beating in 2023 — rising mortgage rates froze home sales, consumer sentiment slid to new lows, several landmark lawsuits threatened buyer-broker commissions, and the National Association of Realtors couldn’t keep itself out of trouble. Although the industry is hoping for a brighter 2024, Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller said agents need to prepare for another round of bitter headwinds.

Buyer agency contracts riddled with ‘unfair’ terms, CFA declares

val lawless / Shutterstock.com

The Consumer Federation of America, a watchdog group, examined 43 contracts from 37 states, most from state or local Realtor associations, and found practices it believes worthy of scrutiny.

Redfin in crosshairs as new lawsuit targets buyer-broker commissions

Credit: Redfin

California resident Andrea Freedlund is suing on behalf of homesellers who paid a buyer agent in the four years before Redfin announced it was leaving NAR, according to a suit filed in federal court.

The new agent’s essential guide to the commission lawsuits

Confused about commission cases? Bernice Ross provides the rundown on what you need to know, what’s most likely to change, how it may impact your pocketbook and steps to take to be prepared for what’s ahead.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×