Learn how to manage and control your time to avoid burnout and live a life that is meaningful, coaches Melanie Klein and Emily Bossert write.

How often do you find yourself overwhelmed by the infinite number of tasks on your to-do list, wishing for more hours in a day?

Let’s face it: In the fast-moving world of real estate, time is a precious commodity. Navigating your calendar and use of time efficiently can make the difference between a thriving career and a fulfilling personal life or experiencing burnout.

Here’s the thing, though: Effective time management is not about squeezing more tasks into your already overcrowded schedule. The true skill in time management is about making the most of your time, knowing what, when and how to prioritize, and organizing your time to create professional success without sacrificing your well-being or mental health.

Perhaps you can relate to this story: Emily is a successful real estate agent who seemed to have it all — a thriving career and happy clients. Behind the scenes, though, her personal life was in chaos and crisis.

Despite her enviable achievements, she was constantly stressed out, exhausted and teetering on the brink of burnout, a common occurrence among driven and impassioned entrepreneurs. As the symptoms of burnout, such as stress, dread, exhaustion and sleep disruption, became more acute and consistent, they served as a wake-up call for Emily to rethink and reassess how she managed her time and her life.

The real estate industry is inherently unpredictable and operates as the daily norm for most. Clearly, understanding our professional goals and personal needs allows us to create a starting point for mastering time. It is imperative for you if you want to thrive in your career as well as in your life — and it’s possible.

How to get a handle on your time

Start by working smarter and not harder by prioritizing tasks based on their impact and urgency. Create a daily schedule that aligns with your priorities and goals. See what you can remove from your calendar to make space for the right things.

Use technology and the tools you have at hand to streamline your systems and processes. Explore time-saving technologies that suit your workflow, and see what you can place on an action plan.

Understand your peak productivity hours and set aside your most important tasks during these periods. Make sure that you are using your time wisely by focusing on crucial activities when your focus and energy levels are at their highest.

Delegate, delegate, delegate. Developing the skill of delegation is key so that you can learn to assign tasks to your staff or virtual assistant that don’t require your expertise and will free up time for critical high-impact activities that require your time, attention, and energy.

Practice the art of saying no and set clear boundaries. Yes, you can command how, when and with whom you spend your time.

Schedule breaks, days off and vacations to recharge. (We promise you’ll be glad you did.)

It’s vital to learn how to manage and control your time to avoid burnout and live a life that is meaningful. One thing to remember: Time mastery is an ongoing practice. It’s important to regularly refine your approach as your life changes and evolves.

By adding these simple and smart strategies into your daily life, you’ll not only achieve greater success in your real estate endeavors but also nurture a sense of well-being that extends beyond the professional realm.

Melanie C. Klein, M.A. and Emily Bossert are two highly sought-after coaches known for empowering individuals and teams to achieve their full potential and success. Melanie has written and contributed to over 9 books on empowerment, personal transformation, and cultivating resilience. Emily is a highly regarded real estate Sales Manager and co-hosts The 6AMers. Together, they co-coach a 90-day group coaching program as well as an Elite Mastermind offering over 52 years experience at the intersection of mindfulness, embodiment, conscious leadership and entrepreneurship.