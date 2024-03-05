The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

A $30 million Series C raise gives New York-based income and employment data provider Argyle the runway to achieve profitability by 2026 as an “enterprise-grade service provider,” says founder and CEO Shmulik Fishman.

The latest funding round included a mix of equity and debt and was led by Rockefeller Asset Management’s Fintech Innovation Fund, with Rockefeller Portfolio Manager Chris Randazzo taking a seat on Argyle’s board of directors. Returning investors included Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, and Checkr, and brought the total raised by Argyle since 2018 to more than $100 million, the company said Tuesday.

Shmulik Fishman

“As I see it, this funding round is the culmination of our metamorphosis from a product-driven tech company to a people-driven, enterprise-grade service provider,” Fishman said in a blog post outlining how the company plans to use the influx of cash.

Founded in 2018, Argyle claims to be the leading provider of direct-source, real-time income and employment data. Last year, Argyle hired Dropbox veteran Anaid Chacón as senior vice president of product and signed more than 90 new customers, bringing the company’s total customer count to more than 140 across the mortgage, personal lending and background screening verticals. Of those customers, 40 are larger enterprises.

Helping fuel growth in the mortgage vertical were integrations including ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass platform, Dark Matter’s Empower loan origination system, and nCino’s mortgage suite (formerly SimpleNexus). In October, Argyle announced integration with Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter validation service.

Chris Randazzo

Rockefeller Fintech Innovation Fund has “been nothing short of impressed with Argyle’s disruption in automating income and employment verifications,” Randazzo said in a statement. “Through partnerships and integrations with influential institutions across sectors, they have become a powerful force in the market, which is exactly why we are thrilled to be leading this funding round and have confidence they will continue this trajectory in 2024 and beyond.”

Fishman said attracting the attention of institutional investors like Rockefeller Capital Management demonstrates Argyle has “the track record, ethos and brainpower to fulfill our vision of transforming income and employment verifications at the enterprise level. With this new capital at our disposal, we plan to reach another milestone — free cash flow. We expect to achieve profitability by 2026 and now have the runway we need to see us well past that point.”

While Argyle’s technology “remains as consequential as ever,” Fishman said “people and process” are now taking center stage, so the company is looking to “hire really smart people who are experts in their fields and who genuinely care about our mission.”

As of Tuesday, the company was advertising openings for two software engineers and one sales and marketing executive.

Argyle’s competitors include Truework, which has a strategic partnership with TransUnion, Truv, which is partnered with Experian, The Work Number from Equifax, and MeasureOne, which touts consumer-permissioned data.

Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×