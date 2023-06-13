In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Mortgage loan origination system provider Vesta continues to build out its integrations with the addition of employment and income verification capabilities from Equifax’s The Work Number.

Founded in 2020 by Blend veterans Mike Yu and Devon Yang in San Francisco, Vesta announced a $30 million Series A funding round last year. Since then, Vesta has rolled out a series of product upgrades, including integrations with credit reporting service Advantage Credit in February and income verification platform Truework in October.

Yu said Tuesday that the latest integration with The Work Number “marks the beginning of an exciting relationship with Equifax,” providing Vesta clients with access to 618 million records from 2.7 million employers.

Mike Yu

“We are excited about the positive impact this integration will have on efficiency and outcomes for our customers,” Yu said in a statement. “By providing seamless access to verified employment and income data through The Work Number, we are further enabling a fully digital lending experience.”

Vesta touts its loan origination system’s customizable workflow engine, which the company says allows clients to configure, update and automate processes without writing code. Open application programming interfaces (APIs) and developer tools “support any partner across the ecosystem,” the company says.

Other Vesta loan origination system integrations announced since the company’s Series A raise include:

  • Fannie Mae Desktop Underwriter, the mortgage giant’s automated underwriting system
  • Freddie Mac’s automated underwriting system, Loan Product Advisor
  • CoreLogic’s suite of property information, consumer credit and hazard risk solutions
  • Docutech, a provider of document, eSign, eClose and digital-to-print fulfillment technology
  • SitusAMC’s ComplianceEase, an automated mortgage compliance system
  • Asurity, a provider of mortgage compliance technology
  • Factual Data, a provider of credit and verification services

