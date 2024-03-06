The Inter Miami striker bought the 7,100-square-foot property in an off-market deal. He’ll be just a 10-minute walk away from fellow teammate, Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez has bought a waterfront home in the Fort Lauderdale neighborhood of Bay Colony near fellow teammate Lionel Messi for $11.5 million, The Real Deal reported.

The 7,100-square-foot property was traded in an off-market deal, records show. Suárez and his wife, Sofia Balbi, purchased the home from car dealership manager Bret Macy and his wife, Jamie Macy.

Suárez’s purchase at 10 Compass Point brings him just a 10-minute walk away from the home of teammate Lionel Messi at 91 Compass Lane, a property the soccer star acquired for nearly $11 million in September. The Bay Colony neighborhood is a gated community with 24-hour security located near Pine Crest, a private prep school. Bay Colony and the gated community of Sea Ranch Lakes have become popular locations for Inter Miami players.

The Compass Point home was purchased in 2020 for $3.6 million by Bret and Jamie Macy, who then renovated the property, according to records. The house was originally built in 1980, includes eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and sits on a little over half an acre, records show. An old listing description also says the property features 425 feet of waterfront.

Suárez, an Uruguayan, has been playing professional soccer for nearly two decades since joining Club Nacional de Football in Montevideo in 2003. Prior to signing a contract with Inter Miami in late December, Suárez was Messi’s teammate on another occasion — when they both played for FC Barcelona from 2014 to 2020 (Messi was on the FC Barcelona team from 2004 to 2021).

Suárez is a one-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and Conmebol Copa América, and a five-time La Liga champion. He is widely recognized as one of the top strikers in professional soccer today.

