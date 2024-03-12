Fresh off of hosting “Saturday Night Live,” the “Dune: Part 2” star has listed his Atlanta home for rent. Brolin purchased the property with his wife, Kathryn, in 2020.

Fresh off of hosting Saturday Night Live last weekend, actor Josh Brolin of Dune: Part 2 has put his Atlanta mansion on the rental market for $35,000 per month, Realtor.com reported.

The gated, 7,700-square-foot property located between the neighborhoods of Buckhead and Sandy Springs was built in 2003. The traditional interior design by Pierce & Ward gives off a vibe of “comfort and elegance,” the listing description states.

The main residence spans five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and the estate also includes a two-bedroom guest house. Design features in the main home include a grand foyer, vaulted living room ceilings, fireplaces and various built-ins. The home also includes a library, formal dining room, gourmet chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook, a primary suite with a luxurious bathroom and private living area, a home gym and a movie theater.

Outside, a covered patio, fireplace and pool provide an oasis in the secluded backyard.

Brolin and his wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, bought the property in 2020 for $3.25 million to have a home removed from the West Coast, according to reports.

The actor had his breakout role as Brand Walsh in The Goonies in 1985, and since then has become known for his appearances in films like Dune, Sicario and No Country for Old Men and as the primary villain, Thanos, in Marvel’s Infinity Saga.

Realtor.com
