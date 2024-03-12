The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

Mortgage capital markets technology provider Polly says it’s harnessed advanced data science and machine learning tools to launch a new platform, Lender Intelligence, that’s designed to give lenders a holistic view of their business and the wider competitive landscape.

“Lender Intelligence delivers an unprecedented amount of visibility to stakeholders via dynamic and customizable dashboards that allow lenders to confirm current market standing, optimize margin and price strategies, reduce costs, and identify new trends and opportunities to drive bottom-line revenue,” Polly announced Tuesday.

The new platform can be used with Polly’s Product and Pricing Engine (PPE) and Loan Trading Exchange “to facilitate informed, real-time, and data-driven margin and pricing decisions amid unpredictable market shifts,” the company said. Lenders also have the option of licensingPolly’s raw data for use with their existing in-house tools.

Last month Polly announced an application programming interface (API) integration allowing lenders to launch Polly’s PPE from Byte Software’s loan origination software platform.

“This highly requested integration meets the lender at their point of need and presents them with a clear pathway to increase their margins and overall profitability,” Byte executive Mark Todd said in a statement at the time.

Polly announced an API integration with customer engagement platform Total Expert last year that allows lenders to generate custom rate flyers in seconds using real-time, scenario-specific mortgage offers.

Founded in 2019 by Ethos Lending veteran Adam Carmel, Polly has built a data-driven capital markets ecosystem that streamlines processes and automates workflows for mortgage lenders and investors.

In announcing the appointment of Ellie Mae and Accela veteran Troy Coggiola as chief operating officer in January, Polly said 2023 was a record year for the company for industry adoption and product innovation.

Carmel said he expects Coggiola will “play a crucial role in institutionalizing and scaling Polly’s unique customer-centric approach, while also helping to further accelerate our pace of innovation.”

Polly also onboarded ICE Mortgage Technology veteran Parvesh Sahi as chief revenue officer in 2023, and industry veterans Andrew Bon Salle and Jonathan Corr serve on the company’s board of directors.

Polly announced a $37 million Series B funding round led by Menlo Ventures, a backer of HomeLight and Qualia, in 2022.

