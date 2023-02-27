New API integration allows lenders to generate tailored marketing materials that include rate, monthly payment and APR based on unique borrower details.

Mortgage capital markets tech provider Polly has flipped the switch on a new application programming interface (API) integration with customer engagement platform Total Expert that allows lenders to generate custom rate flyers in seconds using real-time, scenario-specific mortgage offers.

“Having the most up-to-date market information at your fingertips is crucial for lenders to effectively communicate and engage with consumers to help educate them on financing options available when purchasing a home,” said Total Expert’s Josh Lehr, in a statement.

The new integration allows lenders to generate “highly tailored marketing materials” that include rate, monthly payment, and annual percentage rate (APR) based on unique borrower details including loan type, loan amount, property location and down payment, the companies said.

“This is just the beginning, as Polly’s unique cloud-native technology and high‑performance infrastructure open the door to a myriad of other integrations and tech advancements with Total Expert,” Polly CEO Adam Carmel said, in a statement. “The sky’s the limit as we continue to modernize and transform mortgage processes to deliver unlimited flexibility, configurability, and scalability to lenders – and as a result, a more optimal experience for borrowers.”

Polly’s capital markets ecosystem includes a product and pricing engine, loan trading exchange, along with data and analytics — all accessible through a network of integration partners.

The company offers an expanding library of APIs that help lenders price and deliver loans while maintaining control over the borrower experience by plugging APIs into their own interface process. Polly’s integrations allow lenders to retrieve quotes from the nation’s six biggest private mortgage insurers, for example, helping borrowers assess their options.

Last fall, Polly announced the addition of former Ellie Mae CEO Jonathan Corr to the company’s board of directors, with Okta veteran Adam Aarons and DoorDash executive Katy Shields also joining as strategic advisers.

Founded in 2012, Total Expert raised $52 million in 2019 and has announced a number of integrations and new products since then, including RatePlug, a marketing platform that connects mortgage loan officers and real estate agents, and Customer Intelligence, a tool designed to detect when borrowers are ready to buy a home or refinance a mortgage.

