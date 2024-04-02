About 1,150 AFN loan originators nationwide will be able to offer clients access to zavvie’s cash offer programs under a partnership announced Tuesday.

Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

Direct mortgage lender American Financial Network Inc. is turning to zavvie to help its homebuyer clients make cash offers in competitive markets.

About 1,150 American Financial Network (AFN) loan originators working out of more than 240 offices nationwide will be able to offer clients access to zavvie’s Cash Offer programs under a partnership announced Tuesday.

Lane Hornung

“Cash offers continue to be the hottest trend in the home buying market,” zavvie co-founder and CEO Lane Hornung said in a statement. “Making more buyers cash buyers creates more business for AFN’s trusted loan originators, and we know that zavvie Cash Offer programs increase loan officer business activity.”

Cash buyers accounted for 33 percent of home sales in February, the highest share since March 2014, according to monthly agent surveys conducted by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

John D’Onofrio

“As we endeavor to support more of our clients to compete against all-cash buyers and win more offers, we’re not just participating in a market trend — we’re leading it,” AFN’s John D’Onofrio said in a statement.

In February, AFN announced that it had selected Snapdocs’ eClosing platform and eVault solution “to accelerate digital closing adoption, boost the company’s operational efficiency, and uplevel the borrower experience.”

AFN said it expects to transition all 240 of its retail offices to hybrid, eNote and remote online notarization (RON) transactions.

A software technology company that enables real estate brokerages and mortgage lenders to offer buying and selling solutions through a white-labeled platform, zavvie debuted its power buyer program for real estate brokerages in February 2023 and launched a similar service for mortgage lenders in July.

The Boulder, Colorado-based software technology company last year announced a $3.65 million funding round led by existing investors including Second Century Ventures, the National Association of Realtors’ venture capital fund, with Second Century Ventures Managing Partner Tyler Thompson joining zavvie’s board of directors.

Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×