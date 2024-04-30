Eighteen of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas witnessed rents rise on an annual basis in March, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, where a lack of rental supply is common and owning a home is costly.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Renters have fared better than homebuyers in recent months as the cost of owning a home continues to remain elevated. But 18 of the 50 largest metros also saw rents rise on an annual basis in March, Realtor.com reported Tuesday.

Chicago saw rents rise the most in March 2024 with a spike of 4.3 percent year over year. That increase made the median monthly rent $1,846, up by $76 from March 2023.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR APRIL

New York City, Kansas City, Boston and Indianapolis rounded out Realtor.com’s list of metros with the greatest rent increases in March, reflecting a lack of supply in these areas, which is driving rents, Realtor.com economist Jiayi Xu said.

Rental demand also comes out of challenges to homeownership affordability in these markets, Xu added. “The high housing prices in these expensive markets, plus elevated mortgage rates, may force people to stay in rental markets longer” as they put off buying a home, she said, increasing demand for rentals.

Kansas City and Indianapolis remain relatively affordable compared to Chicago, Xu noted. Those cities also have lower unemployment rates, though, which can also drive rental demand and prices.

“For Kansas City and Indianapolis, in addition to affordability, both of them have strong labor markets, with unemployment rates of 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent [respectively] in February,” Xu said.

These are the five metro areas that saw the greatest rent increases in March 2024:

Chicago | Pedro Lastra / Unsplash

1. Chicago, Illinois

Median rent in March: $1,846

Increase year over year: 4.3 percent

New York City | Getty Images

2. New York, New York

Median rent in March: $2,876

Increase year over year: 3.8 percent

Kansas City | Canva Pro Photos

3. Kansas City, Missouri

Median rent in March: $1,340

Increase year over year: 3.4 percent

Boston | Tomasz Szulczewski / Getty Images

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Median rent in March: $3,023

Increase year over year: 3.3 percent

Indianapolis | Josh Hild / Unsplash

5. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median rent in March: $1,297

Increase year over year: 3.3 percent

Get Inman’s Property Portfolio Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest real estate investment and property management news delivered every Tuesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Realtor.com
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×