Mauricio Umansky

Founder and CEO, The Agency

Session: What ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Taught Me About Real Estate

You probably already know and love Mauricio Umanksy from his many appearances on TV including Netflix series “Buying Beverly Hills” and Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” But off-screen he is a real estate powerhouse known for his role as the CEO of The Agency, a billion-dollar brokerage that utilizes world-class technology and innovative marketing strategies.

Umansky has achieved nearly $5 billion in real estate sales and has represented some of the world’s most noteworthy properties, including the Playboy Mansion, Walt Disney estate, and residences owned by Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, Prince and many more.

Attendees will learn how to make valuable connections and find opportunities out of the current market during Umansky’s session.

Ana Bozovic

Founder, Analytics Miami

Session: Money in Motion: Following the Latest Trends to Take Your Business to the Next Level

Ana Bozovic is a data expert on following wealth patterns at a national level. Through her company, Analytics Miami, Bozovic helps organizations understand trends in the housing market and is recognized for publishing long-term trend analyses on South Florida real estate. Bozovic is best known for bringing truth and clarity to the market through her rigorous reporting.

The Inman Connect Miami community can expect to uncover the key factors shaping the financial landscape today and what it means for their business through Bozovic’s must-see session.

Jonathan Adler

Potter, designer and founder, Jonathan Adler

Session: The Hottest Design Trends in 2024

Get ready for design inspo. Jonathan Adler is recognized as a trailblazing designer who redefined modern American glamor — his pieces are found in stores including Neiman Marcus, Wayfair, Target and his brand’s flagship location in Soho.

Adler has participated in many major design projects and shows, was a lead judge on Bravo’s “Top Design” in 2007 and most recently designed the real-life Malibu Dream House to celebrate Barbie’s 50th. You can find most of his work on his namesake e-commerce site filled with aesthetic decor and bold moments of color.

This May, Inman Connect Miami attendees can learn from the iconic designer as he discusses the current pulse of design and what lies ahead in the world of interiors, architecture and aesthetics — vital for an agent looking to stay ahead in real estate.

Dolly Lenz

Owner, Dolly Lenz Real Estate

Session: How to Navigate Industry Shifts to Future-Proof Your Business

Host of CNBC’s real estate series, “Million-Dollar Home” challenge, Dolly Lenz is a real estate executive with over 25 years of sales, marketing and branding experience. Lenz is an industry leader, having sold an unprecedented $12.0+ billion in properties during her career. This accomplishment earned her the ultimate “Stratosphere Award” from Douglas Elliman, a level of achievement of which she is the sole recipient.

Sought after because of the depth of her experience and the breadth of her knowledge in real estate matters, Lenz represents some of the most exclusive properties in the world and is routinely featured in media publications such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Attend Lenz’s session to see top producers break down their expert strategies for navigating industry shifts and how to use the power of innovation and experience to take your business to the next level.

Francis X. Suarez

Mayor, City of Miami

The Innovations Shaping Tomorrow’s Cities

As Miami’s current mayor, and the city’s only Miami-born mayor, Francis X. Suarez is an advocate for a free-market approach to government and a champion for Miami’s tech economy. Under his leadership, Miami has cut crime and taxes to one of their lowest points in over 50 years to ensure economic growth throughout the community.

Mayor Suarez offers a unique perspective on how economic trends are influencing real estate patterns and the transformative role of technology in city infrastructure. Attendees have the opportunity to sit down for a fireside chat with Suarez where he discusses the dynamic shifts in the housing market and more.

