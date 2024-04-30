May is Commission and Compensation Month here at Inman. We’ll sort through the noise and misinformation and provide you with the most up-to-date facts and strategies about how to prosper in the wake of the commission settlements. And look for straight-to-your inbox updates with Inman’s new weekly digest, Commission Chronicles.

Inman on Tuesday announced the first edition of Commission Chronicles, a new weekly digest that goes deep on the opportunities and new business models emerging in the wake of the recent commission lawsuit settlements.

All subscribers to Inman Select will receive Commission Chronicles, beginning today, as a subscriber benefit.

What is fact, and what is myth? It’s not always clear. With Commission Chronicles, Inman aims to look past the drama and focus on how agents and brokers can make money and thrive in this new environment.

Each issue breaks down the latest news in a conversational tone, cutting straight to the bone to offer fresh analysis and insights. Subscribers will hear from some of the smartest people in the business as they, too, work out how to master this new terrain.

Topics include:

10 answers to buyers who are confused

10 answers to sellers who are confused

How consumer expectations of listing agents are changing and what to do to win their business

How to address dual agency

The changing role of real estate portals in a post-settlement world

