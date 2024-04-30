Engel & Völkers Philadelphia will be led by Jim Becker, Ed Casella and Logan Rothman, while Mexico City will be helmed by Rodrigo Pérez del Toro and Malusa de Nova.

Engel & Völkers has launched this month in Philadelphia and Mexico City, marking the luxury firm’s first foray into these strategic, global markets.

Engel & Völkers Philadelphia will be led by Jim Becker, Ed Casella and Logan Rothman, who will celebrate the firm’s grand opening on May 9.

The Mexico City office will be led by Rodrigo Pérez del Toro and Malusa de Nova.

Of the firm’s launch in Philadelphia, Engel & Völkers President and CEO Anthony Hitt said the brokerage was “thrilled.”

“As the sixth largest city in the United States, Philadelphia’s rich history, diverse culture, and a wide range of real estate opportunities, from historic homes to luxury condos and resort-style rentals, make it ideally suited for the Engel & Völkers brand.”

Collectively, Becker, Casella and Rothman have more than 50 years of experience in the industry and bring backgrounds in sales, development, construction, leasing and management operations to Engel & Völkers.

“I’ve seen the evolution of this market, and it has emerged as a desirable destination for international and domestic buyers alike,” Becker said in a statement. “Engel & Völkers’ vast global network and our local expertise ensures we are well-equipped to offer a world of opportunities to both our clients and advisors.”

With its proximity to other East Coast hubs and direct flights to several major cities in Europe, the Middle East and on the West Coast — not to mention its reputable universities, hospitals and research centers — Philadelphia provides a major draw to elite buyers.

So, too, does Mexico City, with its rich cultural history, world-class food, abundance of museums and pleasant climate. The real estate market features a range of properties from historic colonial estates to modern apartments and condos. The firm’s new office will be located in the neighborhood of Polanco, known for its high-end shopping and dining.

Pérez del Toro has extensive experience in Mexico City’s luxury market and new development spaces, while Malusa de Nova has built up her business over the years to revolve around relocations and local transactions.

“Bringing the Engel & Völkers brand to Mexico City is another significant step in growing our global footprint,” Hitt said in a statement. “Rodrigo, Malusa and their team have a demonstrated history of excellence in Mexico City and the surrounding suburbs, and we’re thrilled to work with them to achieve their business and expansion goals. Their unwavering commitment to offering personalized services perfectly aligns with Engel & Völkers’ dedication to delivering the utmost in client service standards in such a dynamic market.”

Added Pérez del Toro, “The market has experienced growth in recent years, driven by urban development, economic stability and a rising international affluence. Engel & Völkers’ global presence and reputation, coupled with our local expertise, will elevate Mexico City’s luxury real estate scene.”

