A year after moving from RE/MAX to eXp Realty, Kendall Bonner has been chosen to lead the brokerage’s industry relations efforts. Bonner is also the leader of The Kendall Bonner Team in Tampa.

A year after joining eXp Realty, Tampa-based team leader Kendall Bonner has been tapped to become the brokerage’s vice president of industry relations. In her new role, Bonner will be responsible for building and strengthening eXp’s strategic relationships with industry stakeholders.

“Kendall’s deep industry knowledge and commitment to excellence are exactly what we need at a time of major industry transformation,” eXp Realty Leo Pareja said in a prepared statement. “Her perspective as a leader and innovator will be invaluable in strengthening our relationships within the real estate community and enhancing our platform for agents.”

A Loyola Law School graduate, Bonner began her professional life as an attorney specializing in workers’ compensation, short sale negotiation and counseling, debt settlement and bankruptcy cases.

She transitioned to real estate sales in 2011 and opened her brokerage, RE/MAX Capital Realty, in 2014. During her tenure at RE/MAX, Bonner also built an enviable career as an author, thought leader, speaker and moderator for multiple real estate conferences, including Inman Connect.

In February 2023, Bonner merged her 40-person brokerage with RE/MAX Alliance Group, solidifying the latter’s place as one of the largest RE/MAX franchises in Florida. However, a week after the merger, Bonner announced that her 17-person team, The Kendall Bonner Team, would be moving to eXp Realty.

“I tell people I was in the lab, learning what it takes to build a successful team and I just fell in love with that process and I spent all of 2022 growing, nurturing the team, my leadership, learning hard lessons, making investments, making mistakes,” Bonner told Inman in 2023. “And I came out of 2022 with some real clarity, which was that running a brokerage was no longer my passion and no longer a vision that I had for myself.

“So that triggered the decision to look for an amazing RE/MAX company to transition my existing RE/MAX agents, and I feel that’s what I found with RE/MAX Alliance,” she added.”They’re an amazing organization, they’ve got great leadership, they’re good humans and they have a really fantastic operation.”

Under eXp, Bonner has continued to expand her footprint. Two of Tampa’s largest real estate teams joined the Kendall Bonner Team a month after her move to eXp, ballooning her agent count to roughly 100 agents.

Bonner said she’s excited to take on a larger role within eXp and “contribute more broadly to the evolution” of the industry.

“This role offers a unique opportunity to influence how real estate professionals adapt to and lead through industry changes,” she said. “I am committed to ensuring that our eXp Realty community is empowered to excel during these dynamic times.”

