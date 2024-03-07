Celebrating a decade in operation this year, the cloud-based brokerage saw revenue skyrocket by 89 percent in the fourth quarter and its agent count soar by 66 percent, according to earnings data on Thursday.

The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

The Real Brokerage, a cloud-based company that grew aggressively in 2023, mowed down analyst expectations Thursday, posting a dramatic 89 percent rise in revenue in Q4 while drawing thousands of new agents into the fold last year.

The cloud-based brokerage’s revenue rose to $181.3 million in the fourth quarter, a whopping 89 percent increase from the same period last year, according to an earnings report released Thursday. For 2023, the decade-old brokerage posted $689 million in revenue, an 81 percent uptick from 2022, when it clocked in at just $381.8 million, according to the data.

“Real delivered another record year in 2023, despite a challenging industry backdrop,” Real Chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg said in a statement. “Our performance both in the quarter and for the full year is a testament to our unique agent value proposition, our scalable technology platform, and our efficient operating model.”

Net losses in the fourth quarter rose to $12 million, almost double its fourth-quarter losses of $6.8 million in 2022. Losses for 2023 increased as well, with a net loss of $27.5 million compared to $20.6 million for 2022.

The total number of agents using Real’s platform increased to 13,650 at the end of the fourth quarter, a 66 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Real executives touted its newly launched Private Label recruitment program during the earnings call, which since its launch in January has helped grow Real’s agent count to approximately 16,000. The program allows independent brokerages to join the Real platform without being forced to rebrand their brokerage, allowing them to retain their local brand recognition.

Developing

Email Ben Verde