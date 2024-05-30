Contract signings fell 7.7 percent between March and April to a score of 72.3 on the Pending Home Sales Index last month, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.

Pending home sales fell in April, as increasing mortgage rates put a damper on what is typically one of the busiest homebuying months of the year, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.

Contract signings fell 7.7 percent between March and April, to a score of 72.3 on the Pending Home Sales Index, as mortgage rates rose above 7 percent, according to the data. The score fell 7.4 percent from April 2023, the data shows.

NAR economists attributed the drop to still-lofty mortgage rates, but said an anticipated rate cut later this year could lead to better conditions.

“The impact of escalating interest rates throughout April dampened home buying, even with more inventory in the market,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. “But the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cut later this year should lead to better conditions, with improved affordability and more supply.”

