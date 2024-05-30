How did you get your start in real estate?

Growing up, I HATED real estate. My dad was in real estate and it always seemed to take priority over me. Whether it was constantly being on calls in the car or being late to my games, it was all real estate’s fault.

He pushed me to buy my first home when I was only 20 and attending college. I did, and ended up making $17,000 in just a few months. That was quite a change from the $0.05/hour I recently received at the movie theater. From that point on, I worked with my dad in the commercial space for a few years and eventually branched out and started my own brokerage.