NWMLS opts out of NAR deal in bid to continue commission offers

Northwest MLS says banning compensation in the MLS restricts consumer choice and transparency. Plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Ketchmark says “the fox is guarding the chicken house.”

5 totally fixable reasons smart real estate agents underperform

Want to make great strides in your business? Jimmy Burgess believes that the answers you seek to a successful real estate practice may be simpler than you think.

‘It’s an arms race’: How portals are adapting to the commission crunch

The upending of NAR’s cooperative compensation rule is a double-edged sword for Zillow and its rivals, experts told Inman. These are the tools and tactics they’re adopting to suit the moment.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin says the luxury market is back

During his latest CNBC appearance, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said recent stock market gains have led to a resurgence in luxury sales.

Nation’s largest MLS now allows listings to show seller concessions

Ed Zorn at Inman Connect New York on Jan. 24, 2024. Photo by AJ Canaria Creative Services

The change allows listings in the California Regional Multiple Listing Service to display whether a homeseller is willing to offer concessions in price — including to cover broker fees.

