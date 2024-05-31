At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Northwest MLS says banning compensation in the MLS restricts consumer choice and transparency. Plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Ketchmark says “the fox is guarding the chicken house.”

Want to make great strides in your business? Jimmy Burgess believes that the answers you seek to a successful real estate practice may be simpler than you think.

‘It’s an arms race’: How portals are adapting to the commission crunch The upending of NAR’s cooperative compensation rule is a double-edged sword for Zillow and its rivals, experts told Inman. These are the tools and tactics they’re adopting to suit the moment.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin says the luxury market is back During his latest CNBC appearance, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said recent stock market gains have led to a resurgence in luxury sales.