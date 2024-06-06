The design company’s generative AI and 3D tech will now be available to 250 Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle agents in the U.S. and all 3,500 agents affiliated with @properties.

Design tech company Modwell and @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate are expanding their partnership so that more agents will have access to Modwell’s platform and tools, the company announced on Thursday.

The partnership — which allows Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle agents access to Modwell’s generative AI and 3D tech that can bolster listings, marketing and sales materials — was launched in August 2023 with 50 Christie’s Real Estate Masters Circle agents, or top performers.

With the expanded agreement, 250 Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle agents in the U.S. and all 3,500 agents affiliated with @properties will have access to Modwell’s tech.

“Christie’s International Real Estate has always been at the forefront of emerging tech that can help our agents,” Kevin Van Eck, president of Affiliate Strategy at Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “Modwell’s forward-thinking suite of solutions aligns with that vision. In a relatively short period of time, the Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle agents that have had access to Modwell’s technology have found it an incredibly useful application to help unlock the vision of the true potential of any property for buyers — a competitive edge in today’s competitive real estate environment.”

Modwell was selected for the Modern Ventures’ Passport Program (for future industry leaders) in 2023, and was also accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program (an acceleration program for companies with experimental tech).

“We’re excited that Christie’s International and their Masters Circle agents have been able to find value in Modwell’s unique technology and set of software-based solutions,” Gary Reisman, COO and founder of Modwell, said in a statement. “Having the top agents from the world’s premier luxury real estate brand use Modwell to create even more value for their clients really validates the vision we have at Modwell — which is not only to scale on an enterprise level in the real estate sector but to apply this patent-pending technology for use in other categories as well.”

