Christie’s International Real Estate and design tech company Modwell have partnered to provide Christie’s top agents with a suite of real estate listings solutions, the companies announced on Monday.

The agreement provides 50 of Christie’s International Real Estate’s Masters Circle agents access to Modwell’s proprietary and patented tech design platform to utilize during the home-showing process.

Masters Circle agents are some of the top-performing agents within the firm’s U.S. network, who are nominated by their brokerage and must meet “rigorous standards for luxury sales volume, client service and a commitment to professional excellence in real estate,” according to Christie’s International Real Estate.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with an esteemed brand like Christie’s International Real Estate,” Jonathan Reisman, co-founder of Modwell, said in a statement.

“Technology has enabled consumers to change how they live their lives — from how they communicate, to what, when and how they connect with content, to how they purchase goods and services,” Reisman continued. “While homebuying should be no different, and 97 percent of consumers use online tools when buying a home, listings have remained legacy based.

“Modwell is changing that paradigm through advanced technology and we’re excited that Christie’s International Real Estate’s top agents will be able to leverage our platform in a way we think will help them sell more.”

Features of Modwell’s tech suite to which select Christie’s agents will now have access include the following:

Enhanced listings: A listing that applies 3D scanning and modeling technology to demonstrate the design potential of a property’s interior and exterior beyond its current state, whether it’s an existing single-family home or an empty lot. Agents can share design exhibits directly with their clients through a user profile.

Next Gen 3D Showrooms: Digital showrooms allow agents to showcase featured properties through a curated aggregation of listings that can also be attached to Modwell’s larger virtual warehouse of designs.

Consumer Home Vaults: Clients are invited to interact with Modwell’s platform by uploading home surveys, floor plans, 3D models and more into a design hub they can utilize over the course of their homeownership. This solution is also another way that agents can keep up with clients over time and is a feature meant to “supercharge referrals” for agents.

“Christie’s International Real Estate has a rich and storied history as a market leader and a lot of that has to do with continually giving our agents innovative ways to engage with potential clients,” Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “Our program with Modwell continues that high standard and we’re excited to get their technology into the hands of our top agents in order to drive a more efficient and interactive process.”

The Christie’s International Real Estate agents who now have access to Modwell’s tools represent 39 luxury markets across 15 states.

Modwell was founded in 2020 and in February was selected to participate in the Moderne Ventures’ Passport Program, a six-month industry immersion program that jump-starts a company’s growth through education, mentorship and pilot opportunities. Modwell’s technology was also featured on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing in February and in a recent Robb Report listing story.

