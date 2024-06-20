Construction starts on new housing units dropped 5.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,277,000 —  19.3 percent lower than levels in May 2023, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Housing starts dropped off in May as builders pulled back from new projects, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday morning.

Construction starts on new housing units dropped 5.5 percent between April and May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,277,000 — 19.3 percent lower than levels in May 2023, according to the data.

“With more homes being completed and no clear line of sight into the path of interest rates, builder confidence fell and many of them scaled back on starting new projects,” Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divounguy said in a statement.

The slowdown in new building projects came during a point in the year when builders usually ramp up construction, which Divounguy attributed to caution from builders surrounding increased interest rates and the effect they have on housing demand.

“The slowdown in single-family housing starts could reflect a cautious outlook from builders largely due to higher-for-longer interest rates translating to easing housing demand during a time of year when acceleration is typically expected,” he said.

Housing units authorized by building permits in May were at at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,386,000 according to census data, 3.8 percent below their April levels and 9.5 percent lower than the permits recorded in May 2023.

Housing completions fell 8.4 percent between April and May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,514,000, or 1 percent higher than the May 2023 rate.

“Builders continue to add to the inventory count. In May, single-family home completions were still roughly 1% higher than a year ago. With more homes coming on the market and no equally large uptick in housing sales, total for-sale housing inventory is higher than it was a year ago.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×