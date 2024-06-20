Find out how this Michigan broker rebooted her real estate career at its lowest ebb and discovered a whole new passion for the business.

Broker Spotlight: Christi Rice

Name: Christi Rice

Title: Designated managing broker

Experience: 26 years

Location: Michigan

Brokerage name: eXp Realty

Team size: 2200+ agents

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

The highest point in my career came from what seemed like the lowest. After years of being a top agent and achieving great success, I was blindsided by a market crash, divorce and the loss of everything I loved and knew. My niche was in short sales (even before they were widely recognized) and I used that expertise to survive and rebuild.

I joined a law firm to negotiate for people across the country. It was challenging and depressing, and I could barely pay the bills, but I made a difference in people’s lives like never before.

One night, I prayed for one more opportunity and promised not to question it if it came. The next morning, I received a call from a headhunter who had found my resume online. She asked if I would be interested in a contract position auditing a major bank for the IFR (Independent Foreclosure Review) for the government.

Before she finished her sentence, I agreed. She mentioned a caveat that might change my mind, but I assured her it wouldn’t. Laughing, she said they needed me in Florida in two weeks and offered no relocation assistance. I said OK.

We hung up, I looked up, said thank you, and a week and a half later, I packed a U-Haul, three dogs in the front seat, a car tow attached, and I was on my way. The position was highly confidential, and I had no idea where to report, so I didn’t know where to find a place to live.

After several small miracles, I started my new job. My background in short sales helped me secure one of 50 positions in the United States, ultimately leading to over 70 new designations and certifications in business risk, mortgage, banking and every branch of real estate.

There is so much more to this story, and if I hadn’t lived it, I wouldn’t believe it myself. Ultimately, what I thought was the end of my real estate career turned out to be the true beginning.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

All of these new real estate industry changes will ultimately take all of us back to the core and basics of what matters most.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Show up for work every single day. Whether it is reading a book on marketing, cold calling or catching the latest online class, show up. Hard work always pays off in the end.

What makes a good leader?

Compassion, integrity, empathy, patience and, of course, knowledge

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Every situation has a solution and waiting to respond for 24 hours is almost always that solution!