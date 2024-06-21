Naperville, Illinois-based team RR Galaxy has joined Keller Williams, it was announced Friday. The 4-person team has closed more than $74 million in sales over the past 2 years, executives said.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Naperville, Illinois-based real estate team RR Galaxy has joined Keller Williams, according to an announcement Friday. RR Galaxy has closed $25.5 million in sales in 2024, with total sales volume over the past two years topping $74 million.

Raj Potluri

“In the past seven years, we have closed over 450 homes, approximately 150 acres of land, and commercial properties,” RR Galaxy co-founder Raj Potluri said in a statement. “We’re joining Keller Williams to grow as a team and explore new opportunities. We love the KW culture of abundance.”

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JUNE

Potluri and Sairavi Suribhotla started RR Galaxy in 2020 after Potluri was laid off from his finance job in the midst of a pandemic-induced economic slump. Suribhotla, who had started his real estate career as a part-time Realtor four years earlier, approached Potluri about transitioning into real estate and founding their own team.

“We embrace challenges as opportunities for growth,” Potluri said in an interview with Real Producers Magazine earlier this month. “Each day presents us with fresh insights and discoveries. Sairavi is an inspiring and motivational Realtor who is known for his unwavering commitment to doing things the right way, every single time.”

“What sets us apart is our symbiotic synergy,” Suribhotla added. “Our unique talents and expertise blend together seamlessly.”

Potluri and Suribhotla have taken a measured approach to growth, with RR Galaxy having two agents and staff members. Yet, they’ve achieved a lifetime sales volume of $150 million. Although their home base is Naperville — a town of 150,000 a little over an hour outside Chicago — the duo are also licensed in Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida — markets they hope to expand to in the near future.

“We have consistently demonstrated expertise, integrity, and a passion for helping clients achieve their real estate goals and dreams,” Suribhotla said. “Raj and I understand the nuances of the local market and leverage this knowledge to ensure the best outcomes for our clients.”

Email Marian McPherson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×