Naperville, Illinois-based team RR Galaxy has joined Keller Williams, it was announced Friday. The 4-person team has closed more than $74 million in sales over the past 2 years, executives said.

Naperville, Illinois-based real estate team RR Galaxy has joined Keller Williams, according to an announcement Friday. RR Galaxy has closed $25.5 million in sales in 2024, with total sales volume over the past two years topping $74 million.

“In the past seven years, we have closed over 450 homes, approximately 150 acres of land, and commercial properties,” RR Galaxy co-founder Raj Potluri said in a statement. “We’re joining Keller Williams to grow as a team and explore new opportunities. We love the KW culture of abundance.”

Potluri and Sairavi Suribhotla started RR Galaxy in 2020 after Potluri was laid off from his finance job in the midst of a pandemic-induced economic slump. Suribhotla, who had started his real estate career as a part-time Realtor four years earlier, approached Potluri about transitioning into real estate and founding their own team.

“We embrace challenges as opportunities for growth,” Potluri said in an interview with Real Producers Magazine earlier this month. “Each day presents us with fresh insights and discoveries. Sairavi is an inspiring and motivational Realtor who is known for his unwavering commitment to doing things the right way, every single time.”

“What sets us apart is our symbiotic synergy,” Suribhotla added. “Our unique talents and expertise blend together seamlessly.”

Potluri and Suribhotla have taken a measured approach to growth, with RR Galaxy having two agents and staff members. Yet, they’ve achieved a lifetime sales volume of $150 million. Although their home base is Naperville — a town of 150,000 a little over an hour outside Chicago — the duo are also licensed in Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida — markets they hope to expand to in the near future.

“We have consistently demonstrated expertise, integrity, and a passion for helping clients achieve their real estate goals and dreams,” Suribhotla said. “Raj and I understand the nuances of the local market and leverage this knowledge to ensure the best outcomes for our clients.”

