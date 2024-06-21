The deal will put DO AudioTour tools into the hands of more than 500,000 subscribers, allowing agents to deliver market insights and listings to consumers, executives announced Thursday.

SentriLock, the electronic lockbox and real estate management company, is partnering with Direct Offer to provide the software company’s DO AudioTour product to subscribers, it was announced Thursday.

The deal, which puts DO AudioTour’s tools into the hands of an estimated 500,000 subscribers, allows agents to deliver market insights and listing descriptions to consumers, SentriLock Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Sims said.

“This partnership with DirectOffer marks a significant milestone for SentriLock and is directly furthering our business plans of bringing great features to our more than 500,000 users across North America,” Sims said in a statement. “We know real estate is a global industry and are excited that soon thousands of agents across North America who are working with international clients can benefit from this home touring technology and strengthen the services they provide.”

Traditionally known as a lockbox company, SentriLock has evolved to offer non-hardware products, including a home showing solution and mobile app to manage a lock access across all sizes of brokerage.

Officially called SentriKey Showing Service, the platform was designed using input from real estate professionals with an aim to help them organize and coordinate property showings, according to the company. Among other features, the tool provides users with market data, scheduling options, a virtual assistant dubbed SAM, a client roster and listing sharing options, Inman reported upon its launch in 2021.

SentriLock partnered with RentSpree in 2022 to expand its footprint across the property management space.

Direct Offer is a mobile-first application with three primary business tools, DO AudioTours, Interest Grid and its eponymous search experience, Direct Offer. The former uses artificial intelligence to translate any written MLS description into an audio narrative in more than 20 languages. Interest Grid is designed to make transparent the volume of interest the market has in an available property.

“We are excited to collaborate with SentriLock, a leader in access technology and proptech partnerships, to bring our multilingual capabilities to more than half a million users,” DirectOffer founder and CEO Kathleen Lappe in a statement. “This integration will not only enhance the functionality of SentriLock’s products, but also set a new standard for accessibility and user experience in real estate that we are excited to be a part of.”

Inman reviewed Direct Offer in 2021, noting that it “benefits from being carefully balanced on the edge of consumer search and brokerage marketing. The former is not an easy world in which to tread, the competition is simply too big. If you want to step into the category, have something good to offer.”

The company’s tools have been made available to more than 300,000 agents through a series of notable partnerships with RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, EXIT Realty and FIABCI-USA.

SentriLock is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

